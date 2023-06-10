A keen eye for fashion! From red carpets to roaming the streets, Kate Upton slays every look she serves.

The model first appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition in 2011 and immediately stole our hearts. She’s since strutted the runway for Victoria’s Secret and modeled for brands like Express, Guess? and more. Not only does she have a bikini-ready body, but she dazzles the red carpet with breathtaking gowns, too.

One of the Other Woman star’s most memorable looks came at the 2018 Met Gala. The theme of the ball that year was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and the supermodel delivered drama. The Michigan native beamed in an emerald-colored Zac Posen gown featuring a plunging neckline, silky skirt, knotted belt and gorgeous train. Perhaps the most breathtaking part of the ensemble was her headpiece, which included a green hood and bejeweled crown. Upton accessorized with gold nail polish and jewelry, sultry eye makeup and a fabulous updo.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

That same year, Upton looked radiant at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a Vivienne Westwood gown. The strapless garb featured a lace corset bodice that was embellished with gold details. It was attached to a floor-length silky skirt that hugged Upton’s fabulous figure and cascaded into an elegant train. For glam that night, the Layover star sported a matte face, smokey eyeshadow that matched her dress, rosy cheeks, soft contour and peachy lips. Her tresses were twisted into a voluminous style and she completed the outfit with sparkly earrings and rings from Anita Ko, Hearts On Fire, and Le Vian.

While we adore seeing Upton’s getups on the red carpet, her street style is just as amazing. In January 2021, the blonde beauty was seen in Palm Beach, Florida, walking her dog. For the casual stroll, the mom of one proved she’s just like Us while rocking a leopard-printed crop top and matching leggings with a fitted white zip-up and sneakers with chrome embellishments. To accessorize, the former Victoria’s Secret angel wore a pastel printed mask around her neck and oversized brown sunglasses. She tied her strands into a messy bun using a pastel pink scrunchie and paired it with stud earrings.

We’re taking a look back at Upton’s fiercest moments on and off the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see these looks and more: