Exactly How Madeline Brewer Got Bold Brows for the 2022 SAG Awards

BTS Madeline Brewer SAGs Makeup
 Hannah Choi
Simply chic! Handmaid’s Tale actress Madeline Brewer hit the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on Sunday, February 27, with minimal makeup — but her look, including exquisitely done brows and a sumptuous peachy-beige pout — had major impact!

The stunner and her makeup artist, Kara Yoshimoto Bua, took Us behind-the-scenes as they created the neutral-toned glam.

BTS Madeline Brewer SAGs Makeup
Hannah Choi

While the duo got ready at West Hollywood hotel Petit Ermitage, with “Maddie always DJ-ing to keep the music vibe going,” Yoshimoto Bua tells Us, “there was a feeling of relaxation and flow — it felt effortless this year!”

Indeed, the SAGs marked the start of the 2022 awards season and a mask-free red carpet, and the exciting energy was felt by Brewer’s glam squad, including Yoshimoto Bua, hair guru Adir Abergel and fashion stylist Elizabeth Saltzman.

The inspiration for the look was “a strong, grounded, warrior feeling that is authentic to Maddie’s natural beauty,” says the Chanel celebrity makeup artist. “We focused on sculpted brows, healthy, glowing skin and classic, tonal fleshy beige cheeks and lips,” to complement the “sculptural” Emila Wickstead dress and center-parted slicked-back bun.

BTS Madeline Brewer SAGs Makeup
Hannah Choi

Before makeup came complexion perfection. “Skin is vital for a red carpet night, because there are so many different lights and cameras,” Yoshimoto Bua says. So she “played with the matte and highlighting,” to make sure that Brewer looked just as flawless in person as in photos. “Skin feeling and looking like skin is important to me.” She massaged Chanel’s new No1 Revitalizing Serum and Cream into the face, adding a drop of the brand’s Sublimage priming moisturizer.

Next up: Those arches. Yoshimoto Bua spent a lot of time perfecting the shape of the brows, using two different shades of brow pencils to create dimension and softness. To add even more natural shape, she “used brow gel to feather the center of the brows.”

For the lips, they chose a shade from Chanel’s new collection, Rouge Allure L’Extrait, on sale March 1. “Beige Brut is a perfectly pigmented shade of natural beige with super hydrating finish,” says the makeup pro. And voile, the look was complete.

““I love the power I feel in its simple beauty,” Brewer tells Us, of the. Final result. “The talented Kara is so thoughtful in her choices and in our collaboration. Less is more.”

Before hitting the red carpet, Yoshimoto Bua gave Brewer her lipstick, as well as a Boy de Chanel Concealer in shade 20 and the chicest Chanel blotting papers for touch-ups throughout the night!

Keep scrolling for more details!

