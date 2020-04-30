Met Gala

See the Wildest Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion Looks

By
Rihanna The Wild Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion Looks We Can't Stop Thinking About
Rihanna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
24
5 / 24

Rihanna, 2018

In Maison Margiela. 

Back to top