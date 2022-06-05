From dazzling makeup to eye-catching dresses and accessories, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards was a fashionable night to remember!

Hollywood’s favorite influencers, actors, TV personalities and more showed off their best and boldest looks outside Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, June 5.

This year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards host, Vanessa Hudgens, looked whimsical in a blue mini dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and a cascading train. The High School Musical star, 33, added extra glamour with a pair of metallic platform heels and wore her hair in a sleek updo.

Shimmering frocks had a major moment on the red carpet as both Azia Celestino and Lauren Zima arrived in glittering looks. Sydney Sweeney also opted for sparkles in a glistening mini skirt and a crop top.

Jenna Ortega proved you can never go wrong with a little black dress as she graced the carpet in a little number by Valentino. Noveen Crumbie served up cool girl chic in a pair of newspaper pants and a sheer top.

After a plethora of glam shots, stars headed inside to watch Hudgens host the first show while Tayshia Adams served as emcee of Unscripted, which premiered at 10 p.m. ET. It is the fifth year that the ceremony honored both movies and television.

In addition to Hudgens, 33, and Adams, 31, the big night featured an A-list lineup of presenters, including Chris Evans, Rebel Wilson, Sydney Sweeney, Lana Condor and more. The Unscripted segment saw Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause and Real Housewives of Beverly Hill’s Dorit Kemsley present on stage.

During the first segment, Jack Black was awarded with the Comedic Genius Award while Bethenny Frankel took home the trophy for MTV Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement. Jennifer Lopez received the Generation Award.

Of course, no awards show can go on without a performance. Snoop Dogg performed during the first show and Diplo and Swae Lee entertained the audience with a performance of “Tupelo Shuffle” — from the upcoming film, Elvis.

To see all the looks straight from the red carpet, keep scrolling!