Fact: Shay Mitchell is a fashion trendsetter. From bold neons to chic neutrals, the new mom is constantly serving up fresh, new styles worth recreating time and time again.

On Thursday, November 14, the 32-year-old was spotted on the streets of L.A. sporting a casual ‘fit worth trying out this fall and winter. The actress donned two must-haves from American Eagle: the Dream Curvy High-Waisted Jegging ($69.95) with a Fuzzy Sherpa Popover Jacket ($99.95).

To complete the cozy look, the You actress threw on a pair of classic white sneakers (your go-to pair of Supergas or Converse’s will do), bringing to life the outfit inspiration we didn’t know we needed — until now!

Mitchell and boyfriend Matte Babel welcomed their first child— Atlas — into the world in October. She posted an adorable photo holding her daughter’s itty-bitty hand on Instagram to announce the news on Sunday, October 20. The actress captioned the photo, “Never letting go….”

The Pretty Little Liars star had her newborn just about a month ago, but she’s still been bringing her beauty and fashion A-game. On Wednesday, November 13, for example, Mitchell took a selfie wearing a fabulous snakeskin jacket with a black shirt underneath. She wore large gold hoops and styled her hair in a long braid with neutral-toned makeup.

So while we figure out where to cop that snakeskin jacket, keep scrolling to see the exact pieces Mitchell wore while out and about in California this week. Bonus points: You can get the entire outfit for under $200 — score!