Splurge vs Save: Salon-Worthy DIY Hair Treatments for Every Need

Your hair needs more than a quality shampoo and conditioner to stay healthy and beautiful. Sure, there are styling products that make your mane pretty post-blow out or even when air-dried, but there’s so much more that can go into proper hair care.

That’s where hair treatments come in. This often overlooked step of an at-home hair regimen is a somewhat vague term. What exactly do they do? Well, they can do just about anything! They target the varying concerns by acting deep within the strands to provide whatever benefits your hair needs like moisture, strength or even follicle stimulation for fuller, thicker hair. While shampoo and conditioner can lend a hand in this department, hair treatments are made to specifically target issues and work fast.

Even better, treatments can work as preventatives so you can stop something like blonde brassiness or dull color before it even starts. Bonus: these saviors come in a range of delivers, including concentrated drops, rich masks or lightweight sprays, so you can find the best system for you and your hair needs!

But most importantly, it isn’t just about making your locks look beautiful (although that never hurts) it’s about keeping your hair healthy and happy.

Don’t wait for your hair to become desperate before you pick up a treatment. And just so you have no excuse, we made it easy rounded up affordable and indulgent treatments for every need. So from a $100 strengthening oil to an $11 shine-booster, keep scrolling to see our favorite the splurge and save hair treatments.