Eager for an NYFW front row recap? Today, fashion lovers are buzzing about the Dundas fashion show that took place on Wednesday, September 8, at Casa Cipriani. Countless celebrities were in attendance, including — but not limited to — Emily Ratajkowski, Ciara, and Lala Anthony. Naturally, they brought their style and beauty A-game for the occasion.

Peter Dundas is collaborating with Revolve Group, Inc. to unveil the Dundas x Revolve collection, and it’s already available to shop via the beloved fashion retailer. “It feels modern to combine forces,” he said in an interview. “Revolve is bringing their suppliers, fabric mills, and embroiderers; their analytics. I’m bringing my DNA. And together, you get something new and fresh.”

This show marked the designer’s first time showing at NYFW — and he didn’t disappoint. There were a whopping 46 looks in total, modeled by famed models like Stella Maxwell, Imaan Hammam, and Soo Joo Park, among others. Offerings comprise clothing, accessories, and footwear — all of which evoke a bold and sexy vibe.

Ahead of the show, the brand teased the collaboration’s campaign starring Ratakjowski. As seen in the images, the new mom posed in a few different ensembles, including the Patti Mini Dress ($298), the Izzy Sweater ($598) in black, and the Joni Blazer ($428), and matching Joni Trousers ($348).

For the show, EmRata slipped into a one-sleeved mini dress teamed with cat-eye sunglasses and lace-up heels. The Inamorata founder was seated next to Ciara and Lala Anthony. The “1, 2 Step” singer wowed in a green monochrome ensemble comprising a corset, mini skirt, over-the-knee boots, and jacket. As for the Power star, she turned heads in a zebra-print dress and a black handbag. But the very best part of her look was her epically long floor-grazing braid.

Keep scrolling for a look at the star-studded Dundas x Revolve front row, featuring the aforementioned celebs and more.