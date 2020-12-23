Rest in peace. The iconic ‘90s supermodel Stella Tennant died suddenly just days after her turning 50, on Tuesday, December 22.

“It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020,” a statement from the family said, per BBC News. “Her family asks for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.”

The English beauty made a name for herself in 1990s, becoming a muse for Steven Meisel and Karl Lagerfeld. She went on to appear in campaigns for Calvin Klein and Burberry, while walking the runways for Versace and Alexander McQueen. She also appeared alongside Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

Fashion A-listers took to social media on Wednesday, December 23, to mourn the loss of the industry insider.

“So saddened to hear the devastating news about Stella Tennant. She was an incredible talent and someone I had so much admiration and respect for,” Victoria Beckham wrote in an Instagram caption, sharing a pic of Tennant walking in one of her shows. “This photo is of her opening my first show back at London Fashion Week in 2018, to celebrate my 10th anniversary. It was a huge privilege to have her there and meant so much to me, I just loved everything about her. My thoughts are with her family.”

Stella McCartney shared a playful black-and-white photo of her and Tennant. “My darling Stella, I f–king love you and will miss you so, so terribly,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “What sad, horrific news to end this already shocking year! My heart goes out to your stunning family who must be in such undeserving pain. I am speechless… Rest in peace, you inspiring woman. Your soul and inner beauty exceeded the external perfection, Stella. May you ride high above us all on the most perfect horse, eternally in peace.”

Keep scrolling to continue to commemorate Tennant’s impressive life in the fashion world with some of her most incredible moments of all time.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)