Whether it’s embellished gowns or tailored suits, Burberry’s neutral ensembles are perfection. In 2018, Riccardo Tisci took the helm and breathed new life into the traditional brand. He introducing a new logo and monogram, and updated classic pieces like the trench with edgy details and new silhouettes — and celebs are obsessed.

“Riccardo really knows how to dress any kind of women, with the talent to make clothing sexy and classy at the same time,” Irina Shayk tells Us. “He made this dress for me for the British Vogue BAFTAs party, the inspiration was: I was dressed-up for my Vogue cover, and undressed for the party,” she says of her custom crystal mesh gown.

Another loyal fan, Lily Aldridge tells Us, “Riccardo is a genius and creates pieces that are modern and breathtakingly beautiful.” Adding, “It’s an iconic brand that’s very wearable.” She also loves its signature color palette: “Neutrals are always so classic, whether in beige, white or black. You can’t go wrong!”

Celeb stylists also can’t get enough. Karla Welch dressed Sarah Paulson in Burberry for the Toronto International Film Festival, telling Us it was Sarah’s favorite outfit at TIFF. “What’s amazing about this look is that it’s quite subtle at first glance, but when you look close, the crystal details and the craftsmanship is incredible!” Welch says.

Samantha Burkhart, Billie Eilish’s stylist, put the singer in a head-to-toe tan look for the Brit Awards. “I really loved how this look felt both classic and completely fresh at the same time, which I think is so definitive of who Billie is as an artist,” Burkhart tells Us. “Billie is an absolute master of accessories and Riccardo is a master of details, and I loved how the cool monochromatic beige really popped against the classic Burberry check on Billie’s nails, socks and the inside of the jacket.”

Burkhart adds: “I love that Burberry is a heritage brand that sources inspiration in its iconic past but creates pieces that feel like the future — there’s a brilliance in taking their most classic piece, the trench coat, and adding this intricate gold hardware — it’s so unexpected and interesting and just instantly makes it feel cool and modern, but still timeless.” Burkhart is also impressed with their eco-friendly efforts: “I applaud that Burberry is innovating the industry by incorporating recycled plastics into their pieces.”

