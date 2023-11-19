The Billboard Music Awards are not just a celebration of musical talent; the big event is also where some of the most memorable red carpet fashion moments have taken place over the years.

Take the 2000 ceremony, for example. Britney Spears wore a funky lingerie-style orange and pink ensemble with a matching fedora hat on the red carpet, and the look still has Us in trance. In keeping with the same color scheme that year, Destiny’s Child pulled up to the red carpet in matching sparkly pink cut-out dresses.

The fun styles weren’t just limited to clothing. Stars like Pink and Christina Aguilera sported multi-colored layered hair to spice up their red carpet looks.

Flash-forward to 2022, the Billboard Awards red carpet is just as noteworthy. Megan Fox donned a plunging black David Koma gown, and Kylie Jenner showed off her curves in a Balmain dress that was made to look like an outline of a naked figure.

Check out some of our favorite fashion moments from over the years below: