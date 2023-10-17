Your account
Stylish

The Best Couple Style Moments of 2023: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, Plus More

By
Hottest Couple Style Moments of 2023
5
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

There’s only one thing better than one red carpet look — two red carpet looks.

2023 has been filled with jaw-dropping celebrity couple moments, from after parties to award ceremonies to film festivals — and this year’s Met Gala was no exception.

We are still recovering from when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showed up at the star-studded event fashionably late (as per usual). Rihanna — who was pregnant with the couple’s second child at the time — stunned in a white Valentino hooded gown and Rocky sported a Gucci tartan skirt layered over jeans.

Nicole Kidman also turned heads at the event, arriving in a romantic rose-colored custom made Chanel gown, joined by husband Keith Urban in a black tailcoat suit.

Whether couples have shown up to the red carpet in quirky, edgy, romantic or classic looks, we can’t seem to get enough of them.

Check out some of our favorite couple moments from 2023 below.

