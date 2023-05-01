Above and beyond! Nicole Kidman looked ageless during fashion’s biggest night with Keith Urban by her side.

The Big Little Lies actress, 55, wore a nude gown on Monday, May 1, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme. She originally wore the dress in a Chanel N°5 commercial back in 2004. The glamorous garb featured pink sequins, over 250 feathers, a bow enclosure on her neck and a four-meter-long train. To add even more drama to the getup, the Just Go With It star slayed diamond jewelry and black heels with a pearl detail.

For glam, Kidman sported a fresh face, rosy cheeks, and peachy lips. She completed the look with her blonde locks parted down the middle and in messy — but chic — waves.

Kidman didn’t only command our attention on the red carpet, but also had husband Urban, 55, swooning. The duo were holding hands as they made their way up the steps and looked as in love as ever. The “Brown Eyes Baby” singer, for his part, wore a black mourning suit, featuring a white shirt and boutonniere.

This is the first Met Ball that the Aquaman star has attended since 2016, when the exhibit theme was “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.” For the soirée, Kidman looked radiant in a silver Alexander McQueen gown. The sparkling frock featured a plunging neckline, cutouts on her bodice, a ​fitted skirt and cape that cascaded from the Batman Forever star’s shoulders. The magnificent number was finished with a glittery star and moon design.

Her hair was twisted into a stunning updo, which she paired with a bejeweled headpiece. She matched the accessory with dangling earrings and diamond rings. The Nine Perfect Strangers actress looked extra beautiful in long lashes and subtle lipstick.

Kidman again walked the red carpet with Urban, who looked super stylish in a classy tuxedo.

The lovebirds first met in 2005, at the G’Day USA Gala, an event to honor Australians. After dating for less than a year, the duo tied the knot in June 2006. Two years later, in July 2008, the duo welcomed their first child, Sunday Rose, now 14. They also share Faith Margaret, 12. In addition, Kidman adopted two children — Isabella Cruise, 30, and Connor Cruise, 28 – with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Keep scrolling to see the couple’s fabulous looks from the Met Gala: