Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Best Fashion From the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival  Awards: Margot Robbie and More

By
2024 Palm Springs Awards2024 Palm Springs Awards
16
FilmMagic; WireImage; Getty Images

The stars were out — and shining bright like diamonds — at the 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. 

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names came together on Thursday, January 4, to celebrate the best films of the past year. Emma Stone received the Desert Palm Achievement Award in the Actress category for Poor Things as Cillian Murphy picked up the nod in the Actor category for Oppenheimer. Danielle Brooks was honored with the Spotlight Award for The Color Purple, and Carey Mulligan took home the International Star Award for her role in Maestro

Film stars weren’t the only celebrities to rack up accolades. Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, won the Chairman’s Award for their Grammy-nominated Barbie hit, “What I Was Made For?” 

In addition to the many well-deserved achievements, stars brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet.

Nail polish

Deal of the Day

Deal of the Day: Save Your Nails Forever With This Wildly Popular Product View Deal

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion from the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Soaking It In Emma Stone Is a Very Hands-On Mom With Her Daughter

Emma Stone

Greta Gerwig
Leonardo Dicaprio bio

Leonardo DiCaprio
Margot Robbie Promised Barbie Movie Would Make -1 Billion Dollars at Box Office

Margot Robbie
1260376719meryl streep 206

Meryl Streep
1286304151sandra 206

Sandra Oh
1251125700taraji_p._henson_290x206

Taraji P. Henson

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!