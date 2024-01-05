The stars were out — and shining bright like diamonds — at the 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names came together on Thursday, January 4, to celebrate the best films of the past year. Emma Stone received the Desert Palm Achievement Award in the Actress category for Poor Things as Cillian Murphy picked up the nod in the Actor category for Oppenheimer. Danielle Brooks was honored with the Spotlight Award for The Color Purple, and Carey Mulligan took home the International Star Award for her role in Maestro.

Film stars weren’t the only celebrities to rack up accolades. Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, won the Chairman’s Award for their Grammy-nominated Barbie hit, “What I Was Made For?”

In addition to the many well-deserved achievements, stars brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet.

Keep scrolling to see the best fashion from the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards: