Star Style

The Classiest Looks at the 2024 Clooney Foundation Albie Awards: Shailene Woodley, More

By
The Best Looks at the Clooney Foundation For Justice s The Albies
13
Getty Images (3)

The Clooney’s Foundation for Justice’s Albie Awards delivered grace, glitz and glamor.

Stars including Amal and George Clooney, Shailene Woodley, Doja Cat and more gathered to honor individuals who are “courageous defenders of justice who are at great risk for what they do” — per the foundation’s website — on Thursday, September 26, at the New York Public Library. (The couple founded the organization in 2016 to seek justice in communities, courtrooms and classrooms around the world.

Doja, for her part, glittered in a Versace gown featuring a plunging neckline, crystal embellishments and a fitted skirt. She teamed the design with a diamond choker and matching earrings.

Woodley, meanwhile, was super stylish in a nude dress featuring dainty straps, a corset top and a fitted skirt. The actress accessorized with delicate diamond bracelets, a pink manicure and soft glam.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks at the foundation:

