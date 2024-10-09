Your account
Star Style

The Top 15 Looks at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards: From Demi Lovato to Donna Kelce

By
The Best Looks at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards
15
Tina Knowles, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooke Shields.Getty Images(3)

The Glamour Women of the Year awards are taking over the world and delivering fresh looks along the way.

For Glamour’s second awards this year, held in New York on Tuesday, October 8, stars including Brooke Shields, Kelsea Ballerini, Demi Lovato, Bethenny Frankel and more were dressed to impress. (Glamour previously held an awards ceremony in London earlier this month.)

Shields dazzled and sparkled on the red carpet in a gold sequin Pamella Roland gown, featuring a cinched waist and floor-length skirt while posing with her daughter, Grier Henchy, who she shares with husband Chris Henchy.

Similarly, Ballerini opted for a metallic look in a silver Donna Karan dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. With the help of hairstylist Kelsey Deenihan, the singer’s platinum locks were parted to the side and swept into an elegant updo.

On the red carpet, Frankel, who turned heads in a trendy cheetah-print Oscar de la Renta dress, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about being “born with confidence.”

“Being confident is an essence,” the Real Housewives of New York City star told Us. “It’s a state of mind, and it’s contagious.”

Keep scrolling to see these and more look from the Glamour Women of the Year awards:

In this article

