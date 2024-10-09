The Glamour Women of the Year awards are taking over the world and delivering fresh looks along the way.

For Glamour’s second awards this year, held in New York on Tuesday, October 8, stars including Brooke Shields, Kelsea Ballerini, Demi Lovato, Bethenny Frankel and more were dressed to impress. (Glamour previously held an awards ceremony in London earlier this month.)

Shields dazzled and sparkled on the red carpet in a gold sequin Pamella Roland gown, featuring a cinched waist and floor-length skirt while posing with her daughter, Grier Henchy, who she shares with husband Chris Henchy.

Similarly, Ballerini opted for a metallic look in a silver Donna Karan dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. With the help of hairstylist Kelsey Deenihan, the singer’s platinum locks were parted to the side and swept into an elegant updo.

On the red carpet, Frankel, who turned heads in a trendy cheetah-print Oscar de la Renta dress, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about being “born with confidence.”

“Being confident is an essence,” the Real Housewives of New York City star told Us. “It’s a state of mind, and it’s contagious.”

Keep scrolling to see these and more look from the Glamour Women of the Year awards: