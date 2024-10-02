The Glamour Women of the Year Awards never fails to deliver seriously stylish looks, and this year was no different.

Chlöe Bailey, Simone Ashley, Pamela Anderson and Jameela Jamil all wore fabulous looks while being honored at the 2024 awards, which took place on Tuesday, October 1, in London.

Bailey, for her part, slayed in a fiery Robert Wun gown featuring a pointed bust, a structured bodice, a pleated wrap skirt and a delicate train. Bailey accessorized with long gloves, a jewel ring, diamond earrings and red glittery pumps. She opted for a full beat and a voluminous updo.

Anderson, meanwhile, showed off her legs in a little black Oscar de la Renta dress featuring off-the-shoulder short sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

Another standout was Ashley, who wore a nude Jacquemus design complete with a halter top and plunging back. Coincidentally, creative director and cofounder of Refy Beauty Jess Hunt wore the exact same design on the red carpet.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards: