Depending on where you live, the new school year may already be underway, and stars are doing their part to ensure every child has a new outfit for the occasion via #TheAwesomeChallenge. A collaboration between kids e-retailer Rockets of Awesome and non-profit Baby2Baby, the social media campaign has celebs posting pictures of clothing items that make them feel awesome and tagging three friends to do the same. For every post with the hashtag, Rockets of Awesome is donating clothes to families in need with the goal of helping thousands of kiddos start the school year off right.

The nationwide hashtag blitz is not just for celebs, but many famous faces have lent their support. Busy Philipps, Michelle Monaghan and Kelly Oxford, for example, all shared snaps wearing workout outfits that make them feel empowered, while Jessica Alba put her mini mes Honor and Haven on display in matching sequin jackets. For their part, Emmy Rossum showed off her fave glasses, and Jaime King looked cozy in her husband’s sweatshirt — basically, there is no wrong way to support the cause.

Keep scrolling to see all the ways celebs are joining #TheAwesomeChallenge!