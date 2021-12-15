See What the Stars Wore to the ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Premiere

Out with a bang! The cast of This Is Us got together on Tuesday, December 14, to celebrate the show’s premiere — and they brought out all the stops for their final season.

While fans of the NBC show have to count down to the New Year to catch the first episode of the season, they can get a fashion fix from the always-fabulous cast ASAP. Because from the big three to the Pearson kids, the whole crew made sure to serve up some stellar style for the big event, which was held in Los Angeles.

An obvious standout from the evening was Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca in the show. The 37-year-old actress slays just about every red carpet appearance — and this one was no exception.

The new mom, who welcomed son Gus earlier this year with husband Taylor Goldsmith, stunned in a printed Dundas gown that fell just above her ankles.

She worked with hairstylist Matthew Collins for a crimped ‘do with a deep side part. His secret weapon? A full lineup of Dyson hot tools. In the makeup department, the Garnier ambassador turned to Kindra Mann for a glowy face beat complete with thick black eyeliner and a petal pink lip.

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth on the show, was another style standout. The 40-year-old actress rocked a printed mini dress complete with a white collar and adorable puff sleeves. Her accessory game was next-level too, as she teamed her ensemble with a zebra-print headband that oh-so perfectly matched Moore’s dress.

When it came to glam, Watson served up some serious holiday inspo thanks to her deep berry lip. The star, who worked with makeup artist Adam Breuchaud, also played up her eyes with thick and voluminous false lashes.

The women may have taken center stage, but the men didn’t disappoint either. They all showed up in dapper suits and well-tailored tuxes. Take Justin Hartley for example. The 44-year-old star, who plays Kevin, rocked a funky pink, green and gray plaid suit and olive undershirt.

Of course, we have to give a shoutout to Chris Sullivan. Because one thing is for sure: the 41-year-old actor certainly knows how to put his personality on full display no matter the event. Whether he was snapping a selfie or striking a sultry pose, the star, who plays Toby, made sure to entertain — all while wearing a stylish beret.

To see all these looks and more of the fabulous fashion from the season 6 premiere, keep scrolling. Because from Sterling K. Brown’s laidback look to Faithe Herman’s pretty pink moment, we’ve rounded up all the best outfits from the evening.