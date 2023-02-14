Tantalizing! Tom Cruise had all eyes on him at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon on Monday, February 13.

The Rain Man actor, 60, showed off longer locks at the Los Angeles soirée, taking Us back to a look he sported in the early days of his career. Cruise’s brunette tresses cascaded down his neck and featured loose strands across his forehead. The New York native also donned a sun-kissed tan.

The Jack Reacher star complemented his glow with a navy blue suit, which he teamed with a lavender tie and shiny black dress shoes. On the red carpet, Cruise blessed photographers with a number of poses and his signature handsome smile.

Inside the party, the Risky Business actor posed with Michelle Williams, Jamie Lee Curtis and more. Cruise attended the event to celebrate Top Gun: Maverick’s Best Picture Oscar nomination.

Monday’s outing comes eight months after Cruise turned heads at the film’s premiere in South Korea in June 2022. That day, the Vanilla Sky actor looked sharp in a deep purple suit and a coordinating tie. He was all smiles as he posed with costar Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller.

The hit film follows Cruise’s Pete Mitchell as he confronts his past while training a younger group of Top Gun graduates, including the son of his late best friend, Teller’s Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw.

Teller, 35, gushed about working with Cruise in an interview with Cinema Blend in October 2022, sharing: “I’ve never been a part of a big movie like that really, and it’s just I say when you have [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer and you have Tom Cruise and you also throw in like [writer] Christopher McQuarrie and [director] Joe Kosinski and so. Many different people on that, the quality control is there and Tom is spending so much time — he spends so much time before you ever show up.”

He continued: “I mean years and years of carving this thing and reshooting stuff … It’s just wonderful to be a part of something like that because he’s doing so much heavy lifting and he’s literally just nonstop. His attention to detail is just ridiculous. It will never be matched.”

The cast also includes Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly and more.

