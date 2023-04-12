Sun’s out, buns out! Tracee Ellis Ross showed Us her wild side in sexy leopard print bikini.

The Girlfriends alum, 50, was a glowing sight in a series of mirror selfies posted via Instagram on Monday, April 10. Ross looked sunkissed and fit in the animal print two-piece that featured a string top and low-rise bottoms.

In the first few snaps, the California native posed in just the swimsuit before covering up in a chic balloon romper and brown sandals. She completed the look with a pair of oversized sunglasses that were made with a retro square shape. For glam, she donned a fresh face and pulled her signature curls up into a sleek bun.

A few days prior, Ross showed off a different bikini while swimming in a gorgeous pool. “It’s been a minute,” the High Note star captioned the Sunday, April 9, snap — a nod to a similar video she posted a few years prior. “We know what time it is,” Ross said at the beginning of the clip, giving fans a close-up view of her floral set.

“It’s time for the first dip,” she said before taking down her hair and submerging it in the clear blue water.

The Black-ish alum also got candid about aging. “Ouch! I just want you to know I just bent my knee … just bent it and it hurt. It was like ouch, which is exactly what happens when I wake up in the morning now,” Ross told her followers. “I wake up at 50 — hot as ever — and it’s as if someone beat me up while I was asleep. Who knew this was actually going to be real?”

Viola Davis agreed with Ross in the comments section, writing: “Yup! Me, too!! But you wear it well (50)!” A fan, meanwhile, praised the post, sharing: “I just want to be you when I grow up!” A third follower added: “Tracee Ellis Ross in a pool is my favorite genre!”

Ross celebrated her milestone birthday in October 2022 with a glitzy bash that was attended by Hollywood’s biggest names, including her superstar mom, Diana Ross. Kim Kardashian was also present and made quite the entrance in Halloween attire despite the soirée not being a costume party.

“That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party!” the Skims cofounder, 42, joked via her Instagram on October 30. “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul.”

The Kardashians star included a photo of herself — dressed in her elaborate Mystique costume — posing with Ross. As the Hulu personality noted, the Little star was not wearing a costume, instead opting for a glamorous red gown with an off-the-shoulder jacket.