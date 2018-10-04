Suited up! Vanessa Hudgens sat down with Stylish on Thursday, October 4, to dish on her chic suit collaboration with SUISTUDIO, the sister brand to the acclaimed men’s brand Suit Supply. And she’s got some variety going on — the collection is made up of 4 suits, a button plunging tuxedo jumpsuit and accompanying blouses to hit all your needs. The 29-year-old, usually known for her bohemian, California-girl looks, dished on why she’s switching up her sense of fashion, what she loves about typical masculine-style clothing and more. And while tons of It-girls are currently embracing the suit trend currently, Hudgens revealed that she looked to past style icons and trends to get inspiration for the line: “The 1970s and 1980s Bianca Jagger and David Bowie was my vision from the start,” she explained. Scroll through to hear what she had to say!