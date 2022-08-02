The Barbiecore trend just got a little bit hotter thanks to Vanessa Hudgens! The actress wowed in a sexy pink bikini while on a dreamy vacation.

“Acqua Bambina,” Hudgens, 33, captioned a carousel of images posted via Instagram on Monday, August 1 that showed her rocking the fuchsia two-piece. The phrase is Italian for water child.

In the shots, Hudgens showcased her modeling skills, flexing her legs to give fans all the angles of her figure-flattering bikini. The set featured a scrunch material and racy high-waisted bottoms. In one photo, the High School Musical star is seen posing at the edge of a yacht with a gorgeous view of blue water behind her. In other photos, she’s seen lounging on a cozy pool chair aboard the boat and standing with her sister Stella Hudgens, who rocked the same swimsuit but in neon green.

Inspired by the beloved plastic doll, Barbiecore consists of wearing head-to-toe hot pink looks — and your favorite celebrities are obsessed.

In addition to Hudgens, stars including Anne Hathaway, Kim Kardashian, Tracee Ellis Ross and Ciara have rocked the vibrant aesthetic.

This wouldn’t be the first time Hudgens has stepped out in all-pink.

While hosting the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards in June, Hudgens slipped into a gorgeous Valentino Pink PP mini dress and the label’s beloved patent leather platform pumps in the same bright hue.

“Loved this lil number @MaisonValentino,” Hudgens said of the frock via Instagram at the time.

We have Valentino to thank for the heightened love of the flirty shade. In March 2022, Pier Paolo Piccioli unveiled the fall 2022 Valentino collection at Paris Fashion Week that consisted of only pink and black pieces. “I was fascinated by the idea of having this moment of reflection and digging deeper,” he told Vogue in an interview that same month, adding that the shade is meant to “intensify the senses.”

Hudgens has been serving up a lot of fashion moments as of late.

The Spring Breakers stars dazzled in a gold Michael Kors gown on Sunday, July 31 when she attended the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef Capri Gala.

All dressed up for a special night with @unicef and @luisaviaroma to raise funds for the kids affected in Ukraine and Syria. Ty @michaelkors for the custom dress, ♥️♥️” Hudgens captioned a slideshow of images of herself in the sparkly look, which featured a strapless mini dress and a cascading train.

