Hollywood’s hottest leading ladies attended the Variety’s Power of Women 2019 on Friday, April 5, and they looked pretty powerful — and as beautiful as ever.
Held at Cipriani restaurant in New York City, the 6th annual luncheon event was hosted by female comedian Michelle Wolf.
The honorees include a variety of women from all kinds of different backgrounds, industries and even generations — from Gigi Hadid to Taraji P. Henson to Bette Midler. But no matter the age or profession, they all looked drop dead gorgeous.
The oldest Hadid sister stunned in a sky-blue cape-neck top with matching high-waisted trousers from Emilia Wickstead. She even accessorized her look with some blue snakeskin-print pumps to match. Bella Hadid also attended in a pantsuit ensemble, hers a more retro look made from brown leather. But it’s the wide flare of her pants that really jumped out at Us.
The Broadway legend attended in a black pantsuit, hers with silver smiley faces embellished on the jacket, while the Empire star rocked a two-toned teal blazer. Its cinched detail and multi-texture finish added a wow-worthy touch to the otherwise simple look.
Even though pants were clearly a major trend, there were a few dresses that really stood out. Grammy award-winning artist Kacey Musgraves — another honoree — proved her newly found style icon status in a black minidress with sheer socks underneath her open-toed shoes. Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel showed up in a white minidress with cape sleeves dress that proves to be the perfect mid-day frock.
From Julianne Moore’s black floor-length dress to Ashley Graham’s yellow slip, keep scrolling to see all the gorgeous looks on the 2019 Variety Power of Women red carpet.