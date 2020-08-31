Lady Gaga is the queen of always making a fashion statement, especially at the MTV Video Music Awards. For the 37th annual awards ceremony on Sunday, August 30, the 34-year-old donned so many unique variations of 2020’s “it” accessory: the face mask.

The “Rain of Me” singer undoubtedly kept herself and others safe from COVID-19 with her statement-making face masks. She wore a bubble-inspired face mask on the red carpet and a face covering featuring literal horns to accept the Song of the Year award for “Rain on Me.”

The New York native posted a close-up photo of herself from the red carpet wearing the aforementioned face shield. In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “I was wearing face shields before it was a thing 👆🤣 #VMAs.”

Gaga’s followers have been comparing that face covering to a variety of different things, including an astronaut helmet, a fishbowl and Sandy Cheeks from Spongebob. Clearly, it’s a hot topic of conversation on social media.

Besides the buzzworthy fishbowl mask, she also looked outworldly onstage in a wild pink mask with ventilation and another one that seemingly features a red LED light. If you’ve been looking to change up your boring cloth mask game, you’ve definitely come to the right place!

Besides her killer face masks, the A Star Is Born singer’s fashion looks were epic, too. That’s no major surprise because her fans are always waiting for her to step out in something wild, ever since she arrived at the 27th annual ceremony in 2010 wearing an ensemble made of raw meat.

Keep scrolling to check out the singer’s wildest face masks from the 2020 VMAs!

