What Is Included?

The Crown Jewels comprise of “more than 100 objects and over 23,000 gemstones,” according to the charity Historic Royal Palaces. Among the pieces are tiaras, brooches, necklaces, earrings, rings and more left to the crown by a lineage of monarch, including Queen Victoria, King Edward VII, King George V and Queen Mary. Many of the accessories are equipped with rubies and emeralds as well as diamonds. There are also pieces gifted to the crown by other countries and empires.

Elizabeth’s personal collection is believed to include her many brooches, necklaces and earrings.