Ladies supporting ladies. The 16th annual Women In Film Oscars party gathered some of the fiercest females in Hollywood to celebrate awards season on Friday, March 10.

CODA star Marlee Matlin and CODA writer and director Siân Heder co-hosted along with WIF board president emerita Cathy Schulman. The party, presented by Johnnie Walker, Max Mara and Mercedes-Benz, was held at NeueHouse in Hollywood, California, and welcomed a slew of fashionable stars while honoring all the women nominated for Oscars in 2023.

“There’s a kind of camaraderie that’s happening with women filmmakers right now,” Heder, 45, told attendees. “I feel like the louder we are for each other, the more that we can amplify each other’s voices, support each other’s stories, shout about each other’s movies – that’s how we move this forward.”

They’re striving towards equality and looking good doing it. Jewel tones proved to be a big trend on the carpet. Matlin, 57, wore a pleated sapphire skirt with a matching cropped sweater. DeWanda Wise rocked the red carpet in an emerald green Taller Marmo kaftan with fringe while Euphoria alum Barbie Ferreira donned a ruby Sim Khai gown with Pandora jewelry. Malala Yousafzai, who was an executive producer on the film Joyland, stunned in a jade green dress with a champagne headscarf.

The Women In Film Oscars party red carpet had plenty of power suits. Heder rocked an amethyst suit while Raven-Symoné wore an aquamarine blazer with darker, sapphire trousers and shirt.

Sophia Bush also rocked the suit and jewel tone trends opting for an amber trouser and blazer with a marigold coat draped over her shoulders.

Nina Dobrev wore a ruby suit with no shirt underneath, adding a sexy feel to the blazer, which was embellished with pearl brooches. The Vampire Diaries alum caught up with some of her pals, including Ashley Greene Khoury, who wore black wide-leg trousers with a knitted tank top that was embellished with with diamonds at the neckline.

The Twilight Saga star was far from the only one wearing black. Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham wore matching black suits with white shirts. AnnaSophia Robb wore a strapless cocktail dress while Jordana Brewster wore a black crop top with high-waisted, wide-legged, navy trousers. Lake Bell also opted for a black crop top, pairing hers with a black mini skirt and matching blazer.

