Another day, another slay from Zendaya! The actress blessed Us with a fierce fashion statement at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 27.

The Euphoria star, 26, was a vision in vintage Versace at the red carpet soirée, which was put on by the National Association of Theater Owners. The floor-length number clung to Zendaya’s figure and featured embroidered bronze fabric that formed into a cowl neck at the bodice. The look was completed with a leather corset and a belt at the waist.

The Malcolm & Marie star teamed the number with gold bracelets, metallic rings and warm glam. Her makeup included an aurous highlight, rosy cheeks and a glossy lip. She had her honey-colored tresses parted to the side and styled in bouncy curls.

During the ceremony, Zendaya received the Star of the Year award and gushed about her career in her acceptance speech. “I love what I do. I love what I do so, so much. I think my gift is storytelling,” she shared. “That’s what I love to do, and it means nothing if those stories don’t get to the people they need to get to.”

The Emmy winner continued: “In a theater, that’s where someone can feel seen. That’s where someone can feel less alone. That’s when someone can escape. That’s where someone can build a new dream. I have been a witness to that and I’ve experienced it myself.”

Before she took the stage, a reel displaying her work in Euphoria, Spider-Man, Dune and Challengers played for members of the audience.

Thursday’s event comes after Zendaya attended a special preview of Dune: Part Two alongside her costar, Timothée Chalamet.

For the presentation, Zendaya stunned in a deconstructed tuxedo by Louis Vuitton. Her ensemble featured a backless blazer that was restructured into a halter-like vest. The plunging top featured buttons at the center and a belt at the waist. The California native — who was announced as the new Louis Vuitton house ambassador earlier this month — teamed the piece with oversized burlap trousers and white pointed-toe pumps.

Chalamet, 27, for his part, played it cool in a full-leather getup. The Beautiful Boy star — who is known for making bold fashion statements — wore a black hide tank atop a white T-shirt. He paired the garbs with fitted black pants and shiny boots.

