Her big debut! Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s 4-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose, was the true star of the singer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Friday, February 10.



MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

The couple took turns holding the baby, who wore an embellished black cardigan with white leggings and a white hat. The Victoria’s Secret model, 27, was ultra-glam in a strapless black jumpsuit with a pink fur wrap, and the “Sugar” crooner looked sharp in a dark suit.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

The Maroon 5 frontman, 37, received his star on the Walk of Fame and acknowledged his wife and baby in an adorable speech. “I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world,” he said at the event. “I am one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most, and so I thank all of those people. I can’t do it individually, but I thank you all.”



David Livingston/Getty Images

During the ceremony, Levine was honored by his Voice costar and close friend Blake Shelton. The country singer’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, sat with Prinsloo and Dusty.



Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

This was Dusty’s first public appearance with her famous parents. The “Animals” singer shared the first photo of his daughter nestled against his tattooed chest just days after her September birth. Since that initial photo, the couple have kept Dusty’s face hidden in social media snaps.



Levine and Prinsloo seem to have had the same idea as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, whose children also made their public debut at the Deadpool actor’s Walk of Fame ceremony in December.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



