Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have welcomed their first child together — a baby girl — E! is reporting.



Us broke the news in September that Seyfried, 31, and the Newsroom alum, 40, were engaged. A rep for the couple confirmed two months later that they were expecting.

The first-time parents met in 2015 when they starred in the play The Way We Get By in NYC. They reconnected when they filmed the comedy The Last Word, which recently premiered.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Sadoski revealed on March 17 that the couple had secretly tied the knot. "We eloped," he told The Late Late Show's James Corden of their March 12 wedding. "We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing ... It was everything it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other."

The Mean Girls alum opened up about their impending wedding in an interview with Vogue Australia earlier this year. "I got married so many times in my life — on screen! I don't want a white dress! I've worn so many of them," she said in the January 2017 issue. "The fact is, that kind of stuff is less about the ceremony and more about the commitment. … I've never been excited by anything more in my life. And ready."

Sadoski went on to gush about his bride becoming a mom at the Hollywood premiere of their film, The Last Word. "I am more proud of Amanda than I’ve ever been of anybody in my entire life because she’s been an incredible mom already, and we haven’t even gotten to go time yet," he told Us on March 1. "She’s just so thoughtful, careful, loving, caring, giving, kind, generous, fun, funny. You can see it all going in there. And that level of attention that is being paid already, with all of that focus and energy and that kindness and goodness of spirit and heart, it’s an amazing thing to witness."

