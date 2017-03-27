A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Oct 25, 2016 at 5:42pm PDT

"Baby girl" no more! Eminem's daughter Hailie Scott Mathers is all grown up and on her way to becoming a huge star on Instagram.

Scott Mathers, 21, is living a low-key life as a college student at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. While it is unclear what she is studying, she previously stated that she planned to pursue a degree in either psychology or entrepreneurship.

WENN

The rap scion has more than 158,000 Instagram followers and often shares pictures with her handsome boyfriend. "Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)," she captioned a December 2016 photo of herself in a daring cocoa-colored bandage dress with a décolletage-baring keyhole cutout.

Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side) A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:23pm PST

Scott Mathers bares a striking resemblance to her mother, Kim Scott, who married Eminem twice. The former couple first wed in 1999, divorced in 2001 and briefly remarried in 2006. Their split inspired many of the 44-year-old rapper's hate-filled singles, including "Kim." He also wrote a sweet song for Scott Mathers titled "Hailie's Song" in 2002.

Scott Mathers thanked her parents for their love and support when she graduated with honors from Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township, Michigan, in June 2014. Under the "Most influential during my lifetime" section of her school district's website, she wrote, "My mother and father because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have."

Eminem and Scott also share two adopted daughters, Alaina, 23, and Whitney, 14.

Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

