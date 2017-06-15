No peace and quiet for George Clooney! The actor's dad, Nick Clooney, revealed that his grandchildren are already very chatty.

The retired anchorman, 83, dished to Entertainment Tonight about twins Ella and Alexander, whom the Oscar winner, 56, and his wife, Amal Clooney, welcomed on June 6. “They’re wonderful, and I’ll tell you this: They’re both very vocal,” Nick said on Thursday, June 14. “Oh my, yes.”



Nick joked that he gave his son some advice about Father’s Day. “I was explaining to George on this holiday thing, that Father’s Day is pretty much a minor league holiday and he is going to have to get used to that,” he recalled. “As long as he didn’t get the stretch marks, he doesn’t get the adulation. … Mother’s Day is a big deal, Father’s Day is just a supporting character."

The former broadcaster said he’s seen a real change in his son since he found out he’s going to be a first-time dad. "Since the word came out that he was going to be a father, no question about it, he changed,” Nick continued. "This has nothing to do with age, but this is a different kind of maturity. When you figure out that your’e going to take that standard responsibility that everybody else has done for years, and now you’re on the merry-go-round.”

The proud grandpa, who previously revealed that he’s met the twins via video chat, said he’s giving George and Amal, 39, some space for now. “They deserve as much quiet time and private time as possible,” he said.

Last week, Nick gushed about the “beautiful” babies and revealed that they have some of George’s features. “They are gorgeous. [My wife] Nina swears they have George’s nose,” he said to WXIX. “Not both of them, one of them. The little boy looked like he had [George’s] nose. His little profile."

The Money Monster actor and the human-rights attorney, 39, who wed in September 2014, announced earlier this month that they welcomed a boy and girl. “Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine,” a rep for George told Us Weekly in a statement. “George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

