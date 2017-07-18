They’re country boys now! Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton took her three kids to the Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur, Oklahoma, on Monday, July 17 — and the little ones dressed just like the “Came Here to Forget” crooner!

The No Doubt frontwoman, 47, brought Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3 —whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — to learn about Native American culture, and documented their entire fun-filled day on Snapchat.

It seems Stefani’s sons have definitely taken some style cues from the 41-year-old country star. In the social media photos and videos, Kingston matched Shelton in a plaid button-down shirt, jeans and cowboy boots. Zuma sported a camouflage hunting shirt and wayfarer sunglasses, and Apollo wore camo shorts.

The group took a helicopter from the “Honey Bee” singer’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma, home to the exhibit about 30 miles away. Once there, they checked out artifacts, maps and watched a demonstration by tribal dancers and musicians. They also picked up some items from the gift shop. Shelton took home a hand-carved knife with a beaded handle, Stefani browsed the jewelry and Apollo got a stuffed animal.



Shelton also shared a photo from their visit, tweeting, “Had an incredible time today at the Chickasaw Cultural Center!! Can’t believe I haven’t seen it before!”



After exploring the cultural center, the family headed back home and went boating on the lake. The longtime Voice coach jumped off the boat’s top deck with his girlfriend's kids. The fashion designer shared a photo of Shelton and Kingston midair, writing, “#goodtimes.”

The group also did some swimming and fishing. “Another amazing day,” the “Make Me Like You” songstress concluded on Snapchat.

Stefani and Shelton met on set of The Voice, and Us Weekly exclusively revealed that they were dating in November 2015 after both stars were newly single. Shelton finalized his divorce from Miranda Lambert in July 2015, and Stefani and Rossdale announced their split in August 2015 after 13 years of marriage.

