Hello, Alex Vause! Laura Prepon has returned to the Orange Is the New Black set since welcoming a baby girl with her fiancé, Ben Foster.

The That '70s Show alum, 37, snapped a make-up free photo while in character on Monday, September 18. "Back at work! @oitnb season 6! #workingmom #herewego #alexvause," she captioned an Instagram selfie.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Last month, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Prepon and Foster, 36, welcomed their newborn. After their daughter's arrival, the couple were spotted at Out East in NYC's East Village neighborhood on August 22.

Us broke the news in July 2016 that Prepon and the Hostiles actor were dating. They got engaged months later and Prepon debuted her growing baby bump at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, in January 2017.

Back in July, Prepon exclusively opened up about her pregnancy with Us Weekly. “I’m creating life and it’s so incredible,” she said at the time. “I’m so ecstatic for this experience, but you go through so many changes. We’ve been in the Pacific North West keeping it low-key. I’m a very private person.”

Prepon and Foster were friends for nearly two decades before getting engaged.



