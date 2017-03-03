Aleph is a big brother! Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, have welcomed their second child child together, a baby girl, the actress' rep confirms to Us Weekly. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below!

Us broke the news in September that the Jackie actress, 35, was pregnant. She debuted her baby bump at the premiere of her film Planetarium at the Venice Film Festival that month.

Barry King/Getty Images

In November, Portman said that she had "months to go" before meeting her newborn, contrary to what some people thought. "It's funny because I'm a small person in general and you show a lot faster and a lot more when you're small," she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "Everyone thinks I'm about to pop and about to give birth at any minute."

Portman and Millepied tied the knot in 2012 after meeting on set of 2010's Black Swan and they welcomed son Aleph, now 5, in June 2011. Portman won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in the thriller and was recently nominated in the same category for her portrayal of the late Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the drama Jackie.

During her second pregnancy, Portman attended the Women's March in Washington and referred to her little one while speaking about reproductive rights.

"We need to take inspiration from nature, and remember that we hold the mystery of life, and the seed of every possibility within our bodies. We need to demand freedom from fear over our bodies and control over our own bodies," she told the crowd on January 21. "Thank you all for being here, and for showing our power to the world, and thank you to the wonderful men who show us that women also have many champions and compadres. Now, from the bottom of both hearts beating inside my miraculous female body, I want to thank our new president [Donald Trump]. You just started the revolution."

