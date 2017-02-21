Surprise! Hoda Kotb has adopted a baby girl. The Today show cohost called into the morning show to announce the news on Tuesday, February 21.



"She's a Valentine's baby," Kotb, 52, said of her daughter, Haley Joy. "She is the love of my life."



Today's official Instagram account also shared a photo of the proud new mom holding her newborn. "Welcome to the family, Haley Joy!" reads the caption.

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

"Do you know how hard it has been to keep this secret?" Kotb's cohost Kathie Lee Gifford asked. "I have the biggest mouth in the world and I've said zilch."

Kotb didn't give any more details on her new addition, but she did receive plenty of well wishes from her colleagues.

"This little girl Haley is the luckiest girl in the world," Matt Lauer said. Gifford, 63, chimed in: "You were made to be a mom."

This is the first child for Kotb, who was previously married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2007. In October, the TV personality announced that she was moving in with her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, after three years of dating. (Kotb did not reveal if Schiffman was involved with the adoption.)

"It’s been so long since I’ve lived with someone, I’m a little concerned with me — not him. Like how I am, as a human? You know, it’s not going to be easy for poor Joel," she said on her SiriusXM show at the time. "I was afraid to tell my own mother that I was moving in with my boyfriend. I was afraid. I don’t why! I know it sounds weird — I’ve been married, it’s like whatever. Anyway, it’s all happening. Hocus pocus. We're shopping, we’re cohabitating."

