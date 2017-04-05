Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

She’s met her match! Amy Schumer opened up about her boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, and why she doesn’t worry about aging in a new interview with InStyle, conducted by her BFF Jessica Seinfeld.



Seinfeld asked the comedian, 35, what attracted her to the furniture designer hunk, whom she’s been dating since late 2015. "His penis, ” Schumer joked. “I could see he was kind in a real way. Some guys, they can put up a kind front, and then you find out that they’re sexual deviants … He’s cute. He’s kind.”

The Trainwreck actress loves that Hanisch wants her to succeed. “[There are] people who due to their own insecurity need you to be smaller. I feel like I can shine with him and also be nothing, and we’re good,” she told the magazine. "We’ve been together for almost a year and a half, but lately I’ll whisper in his ear, ‘I’m falling for you.’ And he’s just like, ‘We’ve been together for a while.’"

The Inside Amy Schumer star also opened up about aging in Hollywood and the pressure to look young. “What’s good about not being a model is that it’s not the thing I trade on. Once I start looking older, that won’t affect me,” she said. “I have never gotten anything done because I’m, like, so gorgeous. I’m good-looking enough that I can work in the business. I get enough attention from men that I feel good.”

She doesn’t see the need for any cosmetic procedures such as Botox or filler, either. “I’m not against it,” she said. "I’m pretty sure I’ll never get any sort of surgery, but no proclamation. Also, I cannot imagine a moment when I will need filler for my face, as if it needs to be filled. Can we unfill this? Let’s get an emptier."

Schumer added that her confidence comes from being “realistic” about Hollywood. “Even when I’m feeling bad, I still feel like I have my value,” she said. “I’m also realistic because if I look my absolute best and go to an awards thing, I’m still going to be seated next to Blake Lively or Emily Ratajkowski. So that can break your heart or you can be like, ‘This is pretty good. I’ll take this level.’"

