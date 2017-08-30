— Andi Dorfman, Lauren Bushnell and more came out to celebrate Show Me Your Mumu's fall collection at Great White restaurant in Venice, California.



— Rita Ora and Sofia Richie atttend the TINGS Magazine Launch Party at Nightingale in West Hollywood.



— Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended an intimate garden party hosted by Annie Bing to celebrate the launch of ANINE BING's first signature scent, Savage Rose in Los Feliz, California.



— Brittany Snow stole the show at LAX while wearing SENSO booties and a backpack by The Sak.

— Alexandra Daddario pet some cute pooches at PURE Dog Food¹s National Dog Day event at the Courtyard inside Paradigm Talent Agency in L.A.

— Jesse Eisenberg stayed at the Trumbull & Porter Hotel owned by Leo Lee in the heart of Corktown, Detroit.



Denise Truscello/Getty Images for BNS Nutrition

— Mario Lopez threw some punches at BSN Nutrition’s outdoor event on Saturday before the McGregor/Mayweather fight in Las Vegas.



— Sean "Diddy" Combs and Stephen Espinoza partied together at CÎROC Vodka and AQUAhydrate's Double or Nothing Welcome to Fight Weekend Kick-Off Party on Friday night at LAVO Las Vegas.



— Dominique Alexis, Taylor Nolan, Danielle Lombard and Jasmine Goode attended the FabFitFun Summer House in Malibu to celebrate their summer box.

— Bella Thorne showed off her Lack of Color hat with a selfie on Instagram.

— Elizabeth Olsen enjoyed Cake Shop coffee on the rooftop of the designer hotel, QT Melbourne.



— Hilary Rhoda and husband Sean Avery attended the ASICS Open party on Mulberry Street in NYC.

— Emma Bunton, Nick Carter and Timbaland enjoyed aperol spritz cocktails as they celebrated the wrap of Boy Band at sbe's Doheny Room in L.A.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

— Tony Bennett sat in the Verizon Up VIP section for Lady Gaga's performance at Citi Field in NYC.



— Chrissy Teigen invited chef Chris Ford of the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and Crateful chef Luciano Pellegrini to her Beverly Hills home for separate cooking experiences.

— Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Mos Def, and Spike Lee watched Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor’s MMA fight at Spring Place in NYC.

— Lin-Manuel Miranda hung out at the newly expanded Emirates Suite during the US Open matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.



— Audrina Patridge worked up a sweat while wearing her QALO neon rings in L.A.



— Cult Gaia designer Jasmin Larian hosted the launch of her new ready to wear collection at her West Hollywood home.

— Martha Hunt rocked vintage Levi's 501 Jeans and a Fiorucci tank top as she headed to a casting for the Victoria's Secret fashion show in NYC.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

— Laura Marano, Greer Grammer, Stephen Colletti and more joined Ted Baker London to celebrate the launch of their Autumn/Winter ’17 collection at Sawyer restaurant in L.A.



— Chris Martin laughed over tacos during a dinner date with an attractive female friend at Barrio in Chicago.

— Jamie Foxx enjoyed a performance by J. Cole at JEWEL Nightclub inside ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.



— L’AGENCE hosted a preview for their Fall and Holiday 2017 collection in West Hollywood.



— Aisha Tyler and her mom brunching on spice-cured salmon salad at Jane Q in Hollywood.



— The NFL Network celebrated their three newly inducted Hall of Fame analysts Kurt Warner, LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis at their Hall of Fame Heroes Event in L.A.

— Warner Bros. Pictures will celebrate active duty military and vets with a buy one, get one free program for Dunkirk throughout the Labor Day weekend ending on September 4.



— Kate Upton attended the Los Angeles Premiere of The Layover presented by SVEDKA Vodka and The Highlight Room.

— Emery Kelly wore an ASOS shirt, trousers and boots while attending the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California.



