Lindsay Shookus was the real winner of the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 17. In addition to taking home the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series trophy, the Saturday Night Live producer enjoyed a romantic night out with her beau, Ben Affleck.

"He was the most supportive boyfriend," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the couple's evening. "He was taking photos of her with her Emmy and her castmates. He seemed totally enamored with her. They were laughing and having a fun time."

Though the pair quietly sneaked into the ceremony at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, the Batman actor, 45, didn't seem too worried about staying low-key. "At one point, Lindsay walked into the room of photographers and he was following her, smiling," the insider tells Us. "He didn't even care if they saw him waiting for her. He was telling people around him, 'This is so wonderful for her. So happy for her.'"

Affleck did his best to keep Shookus, 37, happy throughout the night, too. "He was talking to her coworkers, taking photos with her, anything she wanted," the source tells Us. "He wanted to make sure she ate and was looking for restaurants to take her to after so she could get some food."

Multiple sources exclusively claimed to Us in July that the two-time Oscar winner and the TV producer began hooking up three years ago while he was still married to Jennifer Garner (with whom he shares kids Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5). However, a source close to Affleck countered that they began dating this April.

Since going public, the couple have continued to show their support for one another. In fact, he was overjoyed when SNL won an Emmy on Sunday night. "He jumped up and cheered," an onlooker exclusively told Us.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.