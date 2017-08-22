Chelsea Clinton knows firsthand how cruel the media can be toward first children, so it came as no surprise when she defended Barron Trump after a conservative website criticized his casual clothing.

The Daily Caller published an article on Monday, August 21, with the headline: "It's High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He's In the White House." The op-ed featured a photo of the 11-year-old wearing a red T-shirt, khaki shorts and tan loafers while boarding Air Force One over the weekend.

The site's entertainment reporter Ford Springer praised President Donald Trump's "fine tailored suit" and First Lady Melania Trump's "elegant" and "jaw-dropping" dress. However, he slammed Barron's fashion choices, writing, "The youngest Trump doesn't have any responsibilities as the president's son, but the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public."



Social media users from both sides of the political aisle were up in arms about the article, with many describing it as "mean-spirited" and "shameful." Clinton, 37, also weighed in.

"It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves," the former first daughter tweeted on Monday night, adding a link to The Daily Caller's story.

It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves https://t.co/Wxq51TvgDX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 21, 2017

This isn't the first time Clinton has come to Barron's defense. After many people joked about the preteen's demeanor at his father's inauguration in January, Clinton tweeted, "Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids."



