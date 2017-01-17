Keeping up with the Trumps? Chelsea Handler blamed the rise of the Kardashian-Jenner family for President-elect Donald Trump's election win.

"[The media] were treating him as an entertainer first," the 41-year-old comedian, who was an avid Hillary Clinton supporter, told Variety on Tuesday, January 17. "It was a reality show. We've turned into a reality show. I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians. The way these people have blown up and don't go away — it's surreal. Everyone is for sale."



The Kardashians are often the butt of Handler's jokes on her Netflix talk show, Chelsea, though she is friends with Khloé Kardashian. And last April, Handler suggested during an interview with Jimmy Fallon that her E! series, Chelsea Lately, was canceled because her backside wasn't "big enough" to compete with the other famous derrières on the network.



Jokes aside, the funnywoman, who broke down in tears on Chelsea days after Trump's Election Day victory last November, said she plans to use her star power to protest the real estate mogul's presidency. Watch what she said in the video above.



"Somebody should have to put a stop to it," she told Variety. "The idea that so many people were so wrong about the outcome is so screwed up. The fact that Russia is interfering with our election is beyond repair. How do we ever recover from that? What's to prevent them from doing it for the rest of our lives?"

Handler also said she hopes Trump, 70, gets impeached, but wondered, "How would they even get him out of there? He doesn't abide by laws and rules. They'd have to physically remove him. It's becoming clearer what a sociopath he is. I think our job as entertainers — or my job — is to reach across and figure out the people who are so disenchanted that they voted for him, and try to find some common ground."

