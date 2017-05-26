Jennifer Aniston’s bestie Chelsea Handler seized the opportunity to take a dig at Angelina Jolie when she was asked about the Maleficent actress on the Thursday, May 25, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

An audience member wanted to know what the Chelsea host, 42, would say to Jolie, 41, if they were stuck in an elevator together. "I would just look up,” Handler said. “Exactly what people do in elevators. You know when you fake look at the number because you don’t want to make eye contact. That would be exactly the elevator ride. And then I’d go, ‘Heyyy’ as I walked out. ‘Hey you.’”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Vulture Festival; Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com

Handler has taken a dig at the Oscar winner before. Shortly after the demise of Jolie’s 12-year relationship with Brad Pitt in September 2016, the comedian took aim at the Salt actress on an episode of her Netflix talk show, Chelsea. “There are reports that part of the problem was Brad was allegedly drinking and smoking too much weed,” Handler said at the time. “I wonder why he needed to self-medicate. Maybe because he could have been spending the last 12 years at Lake Como hanging out with George Clooney and Matt Damon, instead of being stuck in a house with 85 kids speaking 15 different languages? Oh yeah, because he married a f--king lunatic. That’s why.” (Jolie and Pitt, 53, share six children: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.)



The former Chelsea Lately host has also said that Aniston, 48, doesn’t care what’s happening with Jolie. “I don’t think Jen cares about what’s going on, and it’s crazy that people think she does, Handler told U.K.’s You magazine in April. “As if she’s sitting around caring about [Jolie]. I know I don’t."

The Friends alum, who was married to Pitt from July 2000 until October 2005, moved on with Justin Theroux. The couple wed in August 2015.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!