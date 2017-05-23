Chris Pine Reveals He Still Uses a Flip Phone

Texting like its 1999! Chris Pine revealed that he still uses a flip phone during his appearance on Good Morning America with his Wonder Woman costars on Tuesday, May 23. See what he said in the video above.



Pine, 36, dropped the surprising tidbit when host Michael Strahan asked him about his biggest quirk. “I have a flip phone,” Pine admitted. “The flip world is a whole world you gotta get into.”



The Star Trek hunk explained that he’s trying to unplug and relax more and that the flip phone decreases his anxiety. "I’ll tell you what, here we go. I recently got a record player and a flip phone. I kind of like the simplifying down. I just like the simple, I just like the non-complicated,” he said. "I don’t want to be connected so much."

Still, that didn’t stop Gal Gadot from ribbing him about his old-school technology. The 32-year-old actress said, “I was literally asking him a few days ago, ‘What is this?’"

Pine joked that because it’s difficult to text on the small keyboard, it pushes him to make phone calls instead. "I don’t know if you remember like T9? Like, you remember when you had to do that T9 thing, wow!” he joked.

