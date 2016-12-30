PITKIN COUNTY JAIL

Conor Kennedy, the oldest son of Robert Kennedy Jr., was arrested after a bar fight in Aspen, Colorado, on Thursday, December 29, police confirm to Us Weekly.



The 22-year-old and another man got into a scuffle in the street outside the Bootsy Bellows nightclub and were rolling around on the ground. According to the Associated Press, authorities reported seeing Conor punch the man in the head multiple times before police intervened and separated them. Conor allegedly struggled with the officer and the two fell in a snowbank.

According to The Aspen Times, Conor apologized after the incident. He then reportedly told police that the man he was fighting used a derogatory word against his friend.

Per The Aspen Times, Conor was booked on a municipal disorderly conduct charge and faces a possible penalty of up to a year in jail and a $2,650 fine. His court appearance is set for February 22.

Conor has made headlines before. Back in 2012, he had a high-profile romance with Taylor Swift. The two split in September of that year after three months together.

