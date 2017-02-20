Not quite ready to walk down the aisle. Amber Portwood took to Twitter to respond to rumors that she married her fiancé Matt Baier during a trip to Las Vegas over the weekend.



Baier seemed to hint that the couple planned to tie the knot in Sin City in an Instagram post on Thursday, February 16, of a sign that read, “Going to the chapel and we’re gonna get married!” He captioned it, “Off to Vegas in the morning. Everyone have a nice weekend!”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The couple fueled the fire when they both shared snaps from their getaway. The Teen Mom OG star, 26, shared an Instagram selfie of the duo hitting the town, writing, “In Vegas with my babe.” Baier put up a pic of himself shopping for a tuxedo at Creative Bridal Wear Las Vegas and appeared to be wearing a wedding band on his left hand.

Despite all the clues, the MTV star took to Twitter to clear up the confusion on Sunday, February 19. “Hi loves from Vegas again!! No we didn’t get married however we went to a wedding always sending love,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Baier all dressed up. Baier also set the record straight on his Instagram account, clarifying that “it’s not our wedding. It’s for our good friends Wayne and Annette.”

Portwood and Baier have been dating since October 2014, but have been through a few rough patches in recent months. As seen on season 5 of Teen Mom OG, Portwood — who is mom to 8-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley — postponed their October 2016 wedding after she found out Baier had flirted with her costar Farrah Abraham. She also had concerns over not meeting his family and reports that her future husband had fathered several children with different women and was failing to pay child support.

Baier, who has five children from three long-term relationships, told Us Weekly in March that a woman claiming to be the mother of his sixth child “hasn’t been disproven yet,” but he never lied to Portwood about his past. “People made the assumption that I was some serial fornicator that was impregnating everybody and then just disappearing,” he told Us. “Amber knows everything.”



