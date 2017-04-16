Easter may be a time of redemption, but Farrah Abraham was not in a forgiving mood when she took to Twitter on Saturday, April 15 to slam her Teen Mom OG costars.

The single mom, 25, threw shade at her costars Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell as she shared a photo of her 8-year-old daughter Sophia's Easter basket.

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

"Its hilarity how I single handily made more views & ratings then all three stooges on @TeenMom @MTV & make more rating then 1offs," she captioned the pic.

Michele Crowe/MTV

The statement prompted more than 100 comments from Teen Mom fans who criticized Abraham for her dig, with one asking, '"And wtf does this have to do with your child's Easter basket!?!"

It's Hilarity how I single handily made more views & ratings then all three stooges on @TeenMom @mtv & make more rating then 1offs 🐝🐝🐝 sh! pic.twitter.com/3tUXD5hN4j — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) April 16, 2017

As fans of the MTV reality show know, Abraham and her castmates don't exactly have a caring sharing relationship.

At last December's Teen Mom OG reunion the Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom star got into a violent brawl with Portwood, 26, after joking about her fiancé, Matt Baier, being a pedophile.

Portwood, who was backstage, stormed onto the set with Baier and took a swing at Abraham before she was escorted off by security.

Abraham's mom, Debra Danielsen, also stirred the pot earlier this week when she took aim at Bookout, 25, in an interview with Bestproducts.com and suggested that the mom of three should "cut back on the beer consumption." Danielsen also called Lowell, 25, "two-faced."

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV for its seventh season on Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

