INFphoto.com

The feud continues. Farrah Abraham revealed to Us Weekly that she hasn’t repaired her relationship with her Teen Mom OG costars Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell.



While celebrating her 26th birthday at NYC’s Beautique Restaurant on Saturday, June 3, Abraham said that the season 7 reunion — which was taped that day — was “emotional,” but she’s still not on speaking terms with the other ladies. “I do not share my stage,” she says.

The My Teenage Dream Ended author once again slammed Portwood and her fiancé, Matt Baier, for trying to emulate her. "I mean, I don’t give a s--t about either of them, and I’m sick of them trying to be like me. They’re obsessed with me,” she claims. "I sent them a cease and desist so they need to leave me out of their books, out of their interviews, and I don’t want anything to do with them." (A source close to Portwood and Baier says the couple never received a cease and desist letter.)

Abraham claims that the couple are “just jealous or envious” of her. "I’ve tried to be friends with them over the years, and I’m just not anymore. And it’s just unhealthy,” she tells Us. "I’m just making healthier choices for my 26th.”

The mom of Sophia, 8, previously accused Portwood and Baier of trying to copy her when the couple confirmed that they received a sex tape offer from Vivid Entertainment and are considering it. “They hope to follow in footsteps of mine, the envy of them wanting to be me never fails,” she told Us in May. “I doubt doing a sex tape at 26 is the right direction. It’s sad how hard Amber tries to be me.”

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

However, Baier told Us that his Vivid Entertainment meeting helped him gain respect for Abraham. "Despite our differences with Farrah — and I can only speak for myself — our disagreements with Farrah have nothing to do with the decision she made to do an adult film,” he said last month. "I can tell you from getting that offer it’s not an easy decision to make either way. There’s a semblance of respect there that she put herself out there like that. That’s the one thing I can say that we agree with Farrah on."

Abraham has had a long-standing feud with Portwood and her fellow costars. The drama peaked when Abraham’s now ex-boyfriend Simon Saran wrote on Twitter that Baier looks like a “pedophile.” Portwood confronted Abraham on the season 6 reunion, and the Indiana native attempted to hit the erotic book author.



Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!