Regrets, he's had a few. Gavin Rossdale opened up about his much-publicized divorce from Gwen Stefani in a new interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine.



"[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted," the Bush frontman, 51, said in the interview published on Sunday, January 22. "Really not ... but here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through."

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2015 that Rossdale had a three-year affair with the family's nanny, Mindy Mann, which led the No Doubt singer, 47, to file for divorce that August.

When asked by Fabulous if he wishes he had behaved differently, the rocker replied, "I mean, obviously. I know we all wish that, but we can't, so I have to deal with reality. You can't not have regrets and be human at the same time. There are a lot of scenarios [I'd like to change]."



Rossdale continued, "We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It's a lifetime. I still think she's incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they'll become more and more obvious. The unconditional love she shows me is so powerful. It's one of the greatest gifts and I'm grateful for her every day."

Since the divorce, which was finalized in April 2016, the former couple have continued coparenting their three sons, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2.

"The best thing about my children is that they're really cool, interesting, sweet and kind," Rossdale told the magazine. "The one thing — the only good thing, because everything else is not good — is we care about the children and it's about them. So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible."

And while Stefani started dating Blake Shelton in November 2015, following the country singer's divorce from Miranda Lambert, Rossdale, who is a judge on the UK edition of The Voice, says he's not ready to start a new relationship just yet. "I've so much going on, that's not a factor right now," he told Fabulous. "[The kids] want me to get a girlfriend and examine me if a name pops up on a text."

