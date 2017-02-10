The Clooney clan is growing by two! George Clooney’s mother, Nina Clooney, tells Us Weekly that her son will be a “great” dad after it was revealed that his wife, Amal Clooney, is pregnant and expecting twins.



“We are extremely happy for George and Amal, and I cannot imagine two people who would be better parents,” she tells Us.

The Money Monster actor, 55, and the human-rights lawyer, 39, who wed in Italy in September 2014, delivered the exciting news in person to his mother and father, TV host Nick Clooney. “We were with them and they told us together. We were all together, and it was lovely,” she said. “It was just a personal moment.”

This will be the first child for both George and Amal, but Nina is confident that they’ll make an amazing parenting team. “I think he’ll be great, and I think she’ll be a great mom!” Nina, who is also mother of Adelia Clooney, tells Us.



As previously reported, the British barrister’s pregnancy was confirmed by friend Julie Chen on The Talk on Thursday, February 9. “Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins. Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!” she said.



George’s BFF Matt Damon also raved about what “awesome” parents his friends will be. “I’m thrilled for him. She’s amazing,” he told ET Canada on Thursday of Amal. “He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They’re gonna be great. They’re gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky.”



