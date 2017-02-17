Ah, to be a fly on that wall! Hillary Clinton and her Saturday Night Live impersonator Kate McKinnon dined together in NYC on Wednesday, February 15.

The duo, who have expressed their mutual respect for each other in the past, seemed to be having a grand time as they wined and dined at Midtown Manhattan hot spot Orso, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

Noam Galai/WireImage; Dan MacMedan/WireImage

“Lots of laughter emanated from their table,” an onlooker told the paper. The source added that a nearby diner even started chanting “Lock him up!” in reference to current President Donald Trump’s campaign chant of “lock her up!”

One excited tweeter revealed that her pal was in the vicinity for the epic dinner date. “My friend is eating dinner next to @HillaryClinton and Kate McKinnon right now,” the user wrote. “This is not a drill. #ImWithHer.”

Later in the evening, Clinton, 69, received a standing ovation when she joined theatergoers for a showing of Broadway’s revival of Sunset Boulevard with Glenn Close. Earlier this month, she and husband Bill Clinton received a similarly warm welcome when they attended a Wednesday, February 1, performance of In Transit. (In January, the couple got a standing O at The Color Purple.)

Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

McKinnon, 33, has taken on a number of new roles since the new year. In past weeks, she has played Justin Bieber, sad Russian woman Olya Povlatsky, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and perhaps most memorably, Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Her reprisal of her role as Conway on the Saturday, February 11, show drew mixed reactions as her character took on a Fatal Attraction–esque approach to the counselor’s obsession with the news.



