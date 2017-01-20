There she is! Hillary Clinton attended Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Friday, January 20. The former Democratic presidential candidate was joined by her husband, former president Bill Clinton, at the swearing in ceremony.

JOHN ANGELILLO/AFP/Getty Images

The Clintons arrived at the Capitol at around 10:21 a.m. ET. The former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, 69, donned an all-white suit for the historic event.



While the Clintons, George W. Bush and Laura Bush were in attendance, however, George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush, had to cancel their attendance last-minute due to illness.



Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In the weeks leading up to the historic event, a false story reporting that the real estate mogul, 70, had uninvited Clinton, 69, to the inauguration began to circulate. According to ABC News, the fake news story claimed that the Clintons had decided to attend the inauguration “without actually consulting” Trump.

The story also falsely claimed Trump had uninvited the former Secretary of State so that he could make room for the “sleezeballs [sic] the Republicans have chosen for his cabinet.” In actuality, Trump himself chose the members of his cabinet, not “the Republicans.”



Clinton’s appearance was a show of unity after the brutal campaign and her devastating loss. The former New York senator officially beat Trump by nearly 3 million popular votes, with 65,844,954 to his 62,979,879, though his lead in several critical swing states helped him win the electoral college, and ultimately, the election.

ROB CARR/AFP/Getty Images

Clinton has kept a relatively low profile since her stunning November 8 loss, only cropping up in selfies here and there while hiking or at a book store over Thanksgiving. In November, she revealed that though she was disappointed by her loss, she will not give up just yet.



“Many times this week I wanted to curl up with a book or my dogs and never leave the house again,” the politician candidly shared during an event hosted by the Children’s Defense Fund in Washington on Wednesday, November 16 her first public appearance since her concession speech. “… I know many of you are deeply disappointed about the results of the election … I am too … but as I said last week our campaign was … about building an America that is hopeful … I ask you to stay engaged … America needs you … I know this isn’t easy. I know over the past week a lot of people have asked themselves whether America is the county we thought it was … America is worth it,” Clinton said. “Our children are worth it. Believe in our country … and never ever give up.”

